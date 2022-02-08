Al Glick, True Michigan Man, Friend Of U-M Athletics, Has Passed Away

Al Glick was one of the most well-known, well-respected and loved people around Ann Arbor and involved with the University of Michigan.

There is somber new out of Ann Arbor today as Al Glick has passed away. Glick has been a mainstay at Michigan sporting events for decades and has been very generous towards U-M over the years. The entire release on Glick's passing is below.

Al Glick, the Chairman and CEO of Alro Steel, and a longtime friend and contributor to the University of Michigan Athletic Department and Football program for many decades has passed away at the age of 95.

The generosity and support of Al and his family made possible the expansion and building of many areas in Schembechler Hall, including Al Glick Field House, the Glick Family Performance Center and renovations to Michigan Stadium. Al loved sports, and his passion for Michigan Football was unmatched, demonstrated in his generosity but also in the joy he brought with each visit to campus.

Glick fostered relationships with Michigan head coaches Bo Schembechler, Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh. As chairman and CEO of Alro Steel, Glick was steadfast in his approach to running his company in the same fashion and with the same guiding principles that Michigan Football has been run throughout its history.

In 1948, Glick set out to start his own business. With the guidance and support of his older brother Robert, Alro Steel was born in a small garage in Jackson, Michigan, adjacent to Glick Iron & Metal, the company that was started by Al’s father Louis in 1916. Al used his resources and networking to match up companies in need of steel with companies that had an excess of steel. This occurred during a period when steel shortages were a problem due to the demands of World War II. Alro Steel quickly became a busy hub that allowed manufacturers to get the metals they needed quickly and easily from one place.

In November 2018, Glick was presented with the Michigan Manufacturers Association Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to an individual who has excelled in the industry and inspires their peers, emerging leaders, lawmakers and educators to strive to make significant contributions to their company, industry and community. He was also named the Metals Service Center Executive of the Year in 2000.

With the success at Alro, Al supported Jackson-based nonprofit organizations, local businesses, youth education, youth sports, manufacturing job training, University of Michigan Athletics and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Following are statements from coaches and administrators within the athletic department:

“The loss of Al Glick is a solemn moment for the University of Michigan and our state. Al is widely known for the success of his business, Alro, but his life's work was about making a positive impact on people and our local communities. He is a legend in improving children's health, helping the underprivileged, and supporting the development of young people through his philanthropy. In addition, Al's love affair with U-M sports had a lot to do with his love of people and his understanding of the educational benefits of team participation. His memory and impact on Michigan Athletics will last forever in our history.”

Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics

“My thoughts are with the Glick Family and those who have been touched by the gentleness, the kindness, the goodness and the greatness of our dear friend, Al Glick.

“In this moment, I thank God for bringing Al into my life. His enthusiasm for life, his treating others as he would be treated, his leaving our world a better place, motivates me to be better tomorrow, to make him proud.

“Al has provided much support for his beloved University of Michigan and the football program. He has provided much more in giving us a road map for living our lives humbly and happily.

“Go Blue, my beloved friend.”

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach

“When you think of the term Michigan Man, one of the first people I think of is Al. He had such an incredible impact not just with the University of Michigan but the world as well.

“There was just something about him. He had the biggest heart. He was willing to help anyone and did so without thinking twice. It was a blessing to know him as an athlete and even more so when my family and I returned to Ann Arbor.

“We have lost a very special man. A true Michigan Man.”

Juwan Howard, Michigan’s David and Meredith Kaplan Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“Al was an amazing man who touched so many with his kindness, generosity and love for others.

“It was always comforting to look over and see him sitting beside me for every home game. I was always trying to get him to help me coach and to call the first play, however, he always gracefully declined.

“One of my fondest memories was grabbing him and hugging him after our last-second win over MSU. He was so shocked that he was the first person I grabbed.

“But you cannot measure the impact Al has had on the University of Michigan and so many other people and places. My family and I will miss him and his friendship. The world has lost one of its best!”

John Beilein, Former Michigan Men’s Basketball Coach