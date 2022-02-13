Are U-M Venues Too Quiet?

Skip to main content

Hunter Dickinson Wants More Energy At Crisler

It's certainly not the first time that a Michigan crowd has been accused of sitting on their hands, but it does carry a bit more weight when a player highlights it.

The University of Michigan features some of the best venues in college athletics, most notably Michigan Stadium and Crisler Center. While the venues in Ann Arbor are great, the crowds that occupy them are often met with criticism for being a bit too quiet. 

Back in 2020, former Penn State cornerback Stephon Morris labeled the Big House as "overrated" and "quiet". 

 “One of the quietest stadiums in The Big Ten,” he tweeted. “Very overrated.”

Though harsh, Morris isn't alone in his assessment of Michigan Stadium. Ironically, many die-hard Michigan fans tend to agree that the crowds in Ann Arbor are far too quiet, regardless of the sport. To an extent, that belief also extends down to some of the players - including Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.

Following Michigan's tough loss to Ohio State over the weekend, Dickinson retweeted a strong statement from a fan who attended the game.

It's certainly not the first time that a Michigan crowd has been accused of sitting on their hands during a big moment or a big game. In fact, chances are pretty good that if you're one of the rowdier fans in attendance at a U-M sporting event, someone at some point will be asking you to sit down. 

The debate over crowd noise at the University of Michigan is one that has been raging for years, but it does seem to carry a bit more weight when a player brings it to light - particularly a player as prominent as Hunter Dickinson. 

crisler
