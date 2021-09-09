September 9, 2021
Chris Webber Could Be Back, A Deep Look At Washington, Is Cade vs. JJ A Thing?

This weekend's game against Washington is so tough to call and something interesting may be happening at the quarterback position.
Apparently some fences between Chris Webber and Michigan are being mended. The near two decades of friction between Michigan and Webber looks to be coming to an end, as U-M athletic director Warde Manuel voices support for the former Wolverine. We talk about Webber, the rest of the Fab Five and what could end up happening this basketball season. 

We also take a deep look at the Washington Huskies. The Huskies are talented and will definitely be looking to right some wrongs this weekend. Dan Raley is posted out in Seattle and covers UW on a daily basis. Raley knows about the team and what he thinks Michigan fans should be on the look out for. Finally, we talk about Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. Some think a QB controversy is brewing in Ann Arbor...do we? 

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

