Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan vs. Ohio State Is Approaching, Fan Discussion, Juwan Howard Has Some Work To Do

    Happy Thanksgiving! Pop some earbuds in and listen as you prepare for your feast today!
    Author:

    We're now just two days away from The Game and Michigan fans are diving deeper and deeper into the matchup. How will JJ McCarthy be used if at all? Will Blake Corum play? How much pressure can David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson put on CJ Stroud? Can Michigan's secondary handle Ohio State's dynamic wide receivers? All of those questions are swirling ahead of the biggest matchup of the season.

    We also discuss Michigan basketball, which did win last night but definitely has some issues to clean up, along with Jim Harbaugh's record over Ohio State, what everything would look like in the case of a win and a loss. There's lots of good stuff in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    Read More

    aidan hutchinson jim harbaugh ryan day
    Football

    Michigan vs. Ohio State Is Approaching, Fan Discussion, Juwan Howard Has Some Work To Do

    57 seconds ago
    frankie collins
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Michigan Wins, But Still Needs To Be Much Better

    16 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Jim Harbaugh
    Football

    Paul Finebaum Is Talking About Jim Harbaugh...Again

    23 hours ago
    bo schembechler statue
    Football

    'Bo Knew': Schembechlers Statue Vandalized

    Nov 24, 2021
    _xlarge
    Football

    Harbaugh On Mood Inside Schembechler Hall: 'I See It In Their Eyes'

    Nov 23, 2021
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Michigan Rises In Latest CFP Rankings

    Nov 23, 2021
    Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day
    Football

    'The Game' Is The Most Significant College Football Matchup All Year

    Nov 23, 2021
    juwan howard
    Basketball

    How Serious Are Michigan's Issues?

    Nov 23, 2021