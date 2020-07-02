Freshmen Faces: Blake Corum

Baltimore St. Frances running back Blake Corum enrolled early at Michigan as a 5-8, 193-pound all-purpose type of back who can do a little bit of everything. For one of the best high school programs in the entire country against some of the best opponents around the country, Corum carried the ball 145 times for 1,266 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior. He also added eight receptions for 152 yards and three more scores. Per the 247 Composite Ranking, Corum was considered the No. 12 running back and No. 119 overall player nationally.

Recruitment

Corum committed to Michigan on June 27, 2019 after visiting Ann Arbor for a big visit weekend. Throughout his recruitment he reeled in nearly 30 offers and chose the Wolverines over Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Despite being on the small side, Corum is an every down back. He's rocked up at 193 pounds and could definitely carry it 200 or more times in college if called upon. He's also a solid receiver out of the backfield and could really shine in a Clyde Edwards-Helaire-like role, especially early on.

When I watch Corum run and catch the ball out of the backfield, I see Ray Rice. Even though Rice is much more known for his off-field downfall, he was a damn good back in college and in the NFL.

Coming out of high school, Rice was listed at 5-9, 188 pounds, which is nearly identical to Corum. Rice ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, and I bet Corum would be in that neighborhood on a laser, official run. Like Rice, Corum has really good speed, excellent balance, superb vision and a knack for putting defenders into bad angles, which allows him to appear even faster.

2020 Outlook

With Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins, Chris Evans and even Christian Turner all in U-M's running back room, it'll be tough for Corum to crack the rotation. He's expected to be very good at Michigan, but I honestly can't see a world where he's needed very much in year one.

Several true freshman skill players saw the field for U-M last year, including Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil, Erick All and Cornelius Johnson, as well as Charbonnet, who essentially started at running back, so the coaching staff certainly isn't afraid to play youngsters. Still, the running back position is stacked and Corum doesn't really do anything at least one other back can't. Everything that Corum brings to the table, fifth-year senior Chris Evans can theoretically do.

I'm very intrigued to see if Corum can get on the field, because he is fast and talented, I'd just bet against it right now given the layout of the running back depth chart.