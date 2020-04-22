Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 5 — Michael Barrett

Everyone is hoping and praying that football will start on time. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but eventually, there will be a "next" season. Whenever that is, Michigan is going to get some major contributions from some new faces.

Continuing the new series of 10 breakout players from Michigan's roster, here's No. 6 as we work our way to the top.

No. 5 — Michael Barrett

Rising redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett hasn't played much at Michigan but he's got a chance to explode onto the scene in 2020.

With only seven career tackles to his name, Barrett could end up being the poster boy for a breakout season. He hasn't been officially named the starting viper, but most assume he'll slide in and take over the position made famous by Jabrill Peppers and Khaleke Hudson. If he does, with his size and skill set at 6-0, 227 pounds, he could be really productive.

Barrett has completed at pass at Michigan, has been on the kick return team, has lined up at wide receiver and in the backfield and appears to have now settled in at viper. It's surprising, really. He did it all in high school and was primarily a dual-threat quarterback. When he committed to Michigan, no one really knew where he was going to play, but now that he's at viper, he's got a chance to shine.

Will he fill up a trophy case the way Peppers did? Maybe not, but he could chase some of Hudson's production from his first year as a starter. I don't know if he'll approach the 18.5 tackles for loss that Hudson put up, but 83 total tackles with a few sacks certainly seems attainable.