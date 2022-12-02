Skip to main content

BREAKING: Former U-M QB Cade McNamara Finds New Home

It appears as though the former Michigan quarterback will be staying within the Big Ten conference.

Well, that didn't take long. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, McNamara is set to announce his transfer to the Iowa. 

McNamara led Michigan to a memorable season last year, which resulted in an 11-1 regular season record, a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football playoff. Entering this year, however, there was a heated quarterback battle that sophomore JJ McCarthy ultimately won. McNamara started during week one and struggled, while McCarthy started week two and ultimately won the job with his performance. During the third game of the season, McNamara suffered a season-ending injury that essentially ended his playing career at the University of Michigan. 

Here are some of McNamara's career highlights, via MGoBlue.com:

CAREER HIGHS

Passing
Attempts: 44 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Completions: 28 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Yards: 383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
TDs: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)
Int.: 1, 2x - last at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Long: 93 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

Rushing
Attempts: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)
Yards: 8 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)
TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. Northern Illinois (Sept. 18, 2021)
Long: 9, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

At Michigan
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media; 2021)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• Two-year letterman (2020-21)
• Appeared in 21 games with 16 starts
• Compiled a 13-3 record as a starter and helped lead the team to the 2021 Big Ten Championship

Scroll to Continue

Read More

cade mcnamara
Football

BREAKING: Former U-M QB Cade McNamara Finds New Home

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221127_172515083
Football

Mazi Smith's Attorney Provides Key Details In Weapons Charge

By Christopher Breiler
blake corum
Football

BREAKING: Blake Corum To Undergo Surgery, Miss The Rest Of Season

By Brandon Brown
Mazi Smith
Football

BREAKING: Harbaugh, Manuel Release Statement On Mazi Smith Situation

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221120_083509862
Football

Star Michigan Defender Facing Felony Weapons Charge

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Big Ten Coaches ID Several Wolverines As Best Players In Conference

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Fan-Led Wednesday, Big Ten Title Favorites, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_175459776
Football

Twenty-Two Wolverines Earn All-Big Ten Honors

By Christopher Breiler