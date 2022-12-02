BREAKING: Former U-M QB Cade McNamara Finds New Home

Well, that didn't take long. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, McNamara is set to announce his transfer to the Iowa.

McNamara led Michigan to a memorable season last year, which resulted in an 11-1 regular season record, a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football playoff. Entering this year, however, there was a heated quarterback battle that sophomore JJ McCarthy ultimately won. McNamara started during week one and struggled, while McCarthy started week two and ultimately won the job with his performance. During the third game of the season, McNamara suffered a season-ending injury that essentially ended his playing career at the University of Michigan.

Here are some of McNamara's career highlights, via MGoBlue.com:

CAREER HIGHS



Passing

• Attempts: 44 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Completions: 28 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Yards: 383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• TDs: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)

• Int.: 1, 2x - last at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Long: 93 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)



Rushing

• Attempts: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)

• Yards: 8 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. Northern Illinois (Sept. 18, 2021)

• Long: 9, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)



At Michigan

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media; 2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• Two-year letterman (2020-21)

• Appeared in 21 games with 16 starts

• Compiled a 13-3 record as a starter and helped lead the team to the 2021 Big Ten Championship