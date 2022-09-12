Mission Accomplished

After months of speculation and debate, the quarterback controversy in Ann Arbor is officially over. Veteran quarterback Cade McNamara and sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy were provided an equal opportunity to win the job during the first two weeks of the season and the results couldn't have been anymore clear.

Through two weeks, McNamara has completed 13-of-24 passes (54.2 percent) for 162 yards and one touchdown. On the flip side, sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has completed 15-of-16 for 259 yards and three touchdowns - along with four rushing attempts for 66 yards and another touchdown.

For McNamara, the beginning of the season has gone about as bad as it could possibly go - leaving head coach Jim Harbaugh with no other choice but to roll with the talented sophomore moving forward.

“J.J. had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. That’s tough to do any day of the week in practice,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he had a great game. He’s playing really well, we’ll start J.J. next week."

“By merit he’s earned that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s by performance, by merit.”

By performance, by merit. Exactly as it should be.

Even so, it doesn't make the reality of the situation any less difficult for the man wearing No. 12. Through fall camp, McNamara believed he was playing the best football of his life and that he had earned the right to retain his spot as QB1. As it turns out, that definitely wasn't the case.

In what some described as a shocking and unexpected move, Harbaugh issued a public statement indicating that he would extend the quarterback battle into the first two weeks of the season - that both guys would have a shot to make their case.

Harbaugh's decision clearly didn't sit well with McNamara.

"I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kind of a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."

McNamara was right, the move was unusual...particularly for a guy like Jim Harbaugh. Under normal circumstances, Harbaugh likely rolls with the veteran quarterback and hopes to press repeat on what was an incredible 2021 season. Unfortunately for McNamara, these aren't normal circumstances and JJ McCarthy is not a normal quarterback.

With the starting job now firmly in McCarthy's hands, McNamara's future with Michigan remains uncertain. Regardless of what happens moving forward, McNamara's legacy at the University of Michigan will forever be tied to one of the most successful seasons in program history - and he played a critical role in making that happen.

Following Michigan's huge road win over Penn State last season, McNamara appeared emotional in his postgame interview. Reflecting on what he wanted to accomplish during his time at Michigan, the veteran QB said he wanted to make a difference.

"When I came to Michigan, especially with the class I came in with, we wanted to be the change...we wanted to make a difference," said McNamara. "This is a game change - this a testament to that. This team is different and I couldn't love those guys any more."

Following that postgame interview, McNamara and Wolverines went on to beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten Championship and make their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

If Cade McNamara's mission was to help usher in change and elevate the Michigan Football program to a new level, he certainly accomplished that mission.