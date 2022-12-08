McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience

Although former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa, it's clear that there's still some bitterness about the way things transpired during his time in Ann Arbor.

Losing your starting role to a younger guy is never an easy pill to swallow, but McNamara claims that wasn't the only issue he had with the folks at Michigan. Appearing on 'The Room' podcast, hosted by Jordan Palmer, McNamara opened up about a range of topics.

On the quarterback battle with JJ McCarthy

On how Michigan handled his injury

On NIL at Michigan