The Three Most Interesting Things Cade McNamara Said In Indianapolis

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is a confident young man and for good reason. He led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record last year and a Big Ten title. Yet he still finds himself in a heated quarterback battle with sophomore JJ McCarthy. McNamara talked about that, the huge win over Ohio State and the potentially new and improved offensive line while in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days.

"This whole entire situation has helped me in a sense that I have zero complacency as to where I am on the depth chart."

I just think it's noteworthy that McNamara fully embraces and confirms that he's in a battle with McCarthy and that his spot on the depth chart is not in stone. He's maintained his confidence throughout this offseason by saying things like, "This is my team," and "I'm the quarterback...", but he knows he has an extremely talented QB pushing him and that the fans seem to want McCarthy to take over. That can be very motivating for an athlete and Cade actually does seem like the kind of player who can thrive under that kind of pressure.

"There's less weight on our shoulders. It was a lot of — in a way — anxiety. Wy is Coach Harbaugh on the hot seat? Why does he face the criticism?"

This quote stuck out for a few reasons...

1. I fully believe that the anxiety and pressure is gone. Sure, going into Columbus and winning is extremely difficult and Ohio State is really freaking talented, but this Michigan team is going to wholeheartedly believe that they can win that game after last year's game. That simply hasn't been the case in a long time. Anyone who has ever played sports, no matter how confident, has felt that feeling of hopelessness before. Sometimes, another player or team is just better. Ohio State has been that team for a long, long time. But not anymore and Michigan knows and believes it.

2. The fact that Cade asked the rhetorical questions about Harbaugh's job security lets you know that the players absolutely hear and pay attention to that stuff. I'm sure some let it bother them more than others, but it was interesting to hear Cade bring that up on his own, unprompted.

3. I think it's a good thing that Cade seemed irritated by the questions about Harbaugh's job, because until last year, all of the criticism was completely warranted. If the players don't think the harsh words are/were deserved, good on them and good on Harbaugh for leading his players in a way that elicits unwavering support. If it was and is real, that is extremely powerful.

"I'm very comfortable back there in the pocket."

Obviously the line is short and sweet, so it's not overly powerful, but the way McNamara said it just hit me. He's basically laughing while saying it because he knows the offensive line is elite. Last year's unit won the Joe Moore Award as the country's best O-line and I think this year's group is going to be better. With returning starters Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter ready for a big year, that's already a great foundation. McNamara later goes on to say that, "Olu [Oluwatimi] is a beast," which makes it seem like he will be an upgrade over last year's very solid center, Andrew Vastardis. As long as Sherrone Moore can find a serviceable right tackle, this group is going to dominate again, allowing Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum to run wild, while Cade or JJ stand back there picking defenses apart.