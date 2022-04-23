Big (Literally) Time Transfer Target Picks Michigan

Michigan got more than 315 pounds of help from the transfer portal on Friday night.

Michigan lost several defensive linemen at the conclusion of last year, including interior defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. Mazi Smith returns, as do several youngsters who haven't played much yet, so finding an experienced defensive tackle with some size to help out in the middle was a priority for U-M this offseason. On Friday night, help arrived.

Former UCF Defensive tackle Cam Goode announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Goode still has two years of eligibility left after the COVID season and should be able to find some snaps at U-M. He played in all 13 of UCF's games last year and recorded 23 tackles and three sacks. He also forced four fumbles and even picked off a pass.