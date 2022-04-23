Skip to main content

Big (Literally) Time Transfer Target Picks Michigan

Michigan got more than 315 pounds of help from the transfer portal on Friday night.

Michigan lost several defensive linemen at the conclusion of last year, including interior defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. Mazi Smith returns, as do several youngsters who haven't played much yet, so finding an experienced defensive tackle with some size to help out in the middle was a priority for U-M this offseason. On Friday night, help arrived.

Former UCF Defensive tackle Cam Goode announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Goode still has two years of eligibility left after the COVID season and should be able to find some snaps at U-M. He played in all 13 of UCF's games last year and recorded 23 tackles and three sacks. He also forced four fumbles and even picked off a pass.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

cam goode
Football

Big (Literally) Time Transfer Target Picks Michigan

By Brandon Brown50 seconds ago
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Returning To Michigan?

By Brandon Brown3 hours ago
USATSI_17058333_168388427_lowres
Football

Green Bay Packers QB Slams Michigan State

By Christopher Breiler10 hours ago
DSC_1846
Football

Blake Corum Earns Incredible Honor

By Christopher BreilerApr 21, 2022
no-2-ohio-state-defeats-no-3-michigan-in-double-overtime--image
Football

Former Wolverine Responds To Former Buckeye: 'I'm Not Your Guy'

By Christopher BreilerApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17436722
Football

'Disrespectful': Current Dallas Cowboy Takes Issue With Hutchinson Hype

By Christopher BreilerApr 21, 2022
block m michigan
Basketball

Big Time Transfer Target Currently On Campus

By Brandon BrownApr 21, 2022
paul juda
Football

Paul Juda, Michigan Basketball Post-Season Awards

By Brandon BrownApr 21, 2022