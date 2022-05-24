Sights From The Big Ten Champions Mega Camp

Young football players from across the Midwest converged on McCook, Ill. over the weekend to participate in a camp that featured JJ McCarthy and 20 other current Wolverines as instructors.

Just think back to when you were in 5th or 6th grade or even high school for that matter. How cool would it be to mill around Michigan football players? That's exactly what happened this weekend in McCook, Ill. as JJ McCarthy, his family and many others put on the Big Ten Champions Mega Camp. Hundreds upon hundreds of youngsters got a chance to work out and compete in front of more than 20 U-M players while getting coached up by them in the process.

And, oh by the way, Charles Woodson stopped by to speak to the campers.

All in all, the event was a huge success as middle and high schoolers hit the field, got covered in autographs, took pictures, purchased gear and just had a great time being surrounded by competition and Michigan football.