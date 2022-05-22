Skip to main content

Michigan Football Legend Speaks At Camp

One of the best to ever do it in a winged helmet made a surprise appearance at a camp in the Chicagoland area.

More than 20 Michigan football players helped put on a youth camp in the Chicago area earlier today and one of the all-time greats decided to crash the party and deliver some words of encouragement. Charles Woodson, who is in the area promoting his wine brand at a restaurant, took some time out of his very busy schedule to speak to the campers and current Michigan football players about what his journey was like back in the 1990s. When the GOAT talks, everyone listens.

