    Georgia Native Christopher Hinton Has No Friends From The Peach State This Month

    Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton is all business this month as the Wolverines prepare to take on Georgia at the end of the month.
    Author:

    Like all Michigan Wolverines, junior defensive tackle Christopher Hinton is getting ready for a huge showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs at the end of the month. For Hinton, though, things are a bit more personal. As a Georgia native with several close friends on the Georgia roster, he's ready to take on the "hometown team" as he called them and is not wasting any time talking to his buddies from the south.

    "I know a lot of those guys," Hinton said with a laugh after listing off several Bulldogs. "Once I figured out we were playing Georgia, I just honed in and eliminated contact with them. We're friends off the field but on the field, they're the opponent."

    Hinton covered several topics during Thursday night's media availability. He spoke glowingly about defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, touched on the brotherhood that's been restored with less COVID restrictions, recapped the week off that he spent with his family down in Atlanta and of course, he talked about the Georgia Bulldogs.  

