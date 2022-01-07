Another Wolverine Enters The Transfer Portal

Another Wolverine who hasn't been able to carve out a consistent starting role has entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga is the latest Wolverine to enter the transfer portal. Filiaga started eight games while at Michigan but was never a "regular" starter.

Filiaga was listed at 6-5, 335 pounds as a high school senior and was viewed as a top 100 type of talent while at Aledo (Texas) High School. With his blend of size and strength, he was viewed as a pretty sure bet to be a regular contributor at Michigan. At the Army All-American game, however, Filiaga struggled against elite pass rushers who possessed a lot of speed and agility. He ultimately moved inside at U-M, but still wasn't able to hold down a starting role.

Filiaga will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. He is the sixth Wolverine to enter the transfer portal this week.