ESPN Analyst Picks Michigan to Win National Championship

    December 28, 2021
    'I'm Taking Michigan to Win the Whole Thing': Analyst Picks the Wolverines to Win 2021 National Championship

    After having an opportunity to see the team firsthand in 2021, one ESPN analyst thinks Michigan is the favorite to win it all - regardless of what the oddsmakers say.
    As the entire college football world eagerly awaits the start of the College Football Playoff on Friday, analysts are already weighing in on who they think will be hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done. 

    During last Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Dan Orlovsky explained why he's picking the Wolverines to win it all in 2021.

    "I’m taking Michigan to win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said. “I'm doing it because of this. I called two Michigan games this season, one of which was the first game of the season. They played Western Michigan and I remember walking around after the game going, ‘That was a different Michigan feel than in years past.’ Jim Harbaugh infused so much young talent into that program. They have an unmistaken identity, and then their season kept getting better and better.”

    The matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia is set to take place on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium - kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

