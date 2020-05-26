WolverineDigest
Jim Mora Jr. On College Football's Timeline

Brandon Brown

Director of football recruiting for SI All American John Garcia recently caught up with Jim Mora Jr. to get his take on how college football can ultimately start on time.

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

Mora Jr., outlined ways to maximize the timeline in SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that debuts today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the buildup to a football season at each level.

From two-a-day practices to morning lifting and scores of team meetings in between, Mora discusses the necessary preparation steps with John Garcia, Sports Illustrated’s national recruiting director for football. The six weeks or so before an anticipated 2020 season appear to be the most agreed-upon timeline for true game preparation at the college level.

If six weeks of time leading to the 2020 campaign is enough, careful consideration would be worked into each day as well as the period in between now and the start of fall camp.

Stock Report: Michigan Trending Up With Daymon David And Caleb Burton

Michigan makes the top group for a 2021 defensive back while drawing rave reviews from an elite 2022 prospect.

Eric Rutter

What We're Hearing On Michigan's Quarterback Battle

Is there a frontrunner yet? Is redshirt freshman Cade McNamara really in the mix? What we're hearing about the QB battle.

MichaelSpath

Make A Choice: Sideline Or Court Side

Taking in games at The Big House and Crisler Center can be a great time, but what if you could get as close to the action as possible?

Brandon Brown

Michigan Commit Film Study: Dominick Giudice

Three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice is more talented than the recruiting rankings suggest.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/26/20

A little off topic, but not really given the football conversation we're also having, but here's how I'd bring professional sports back this summer in the wake of coronavirus.

Steve Deace

Jaydon Hood Commits To Michigan

Michigan’s recruiting momentum grows with the commitment of four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Michigan Commit Jaydon Hood Brings Strong Work Ethic To U-M

Michigan cornerback commit Ja’Den McBurrows spoke about his excitement to also team up with Jaydon Hood in college.

Eric Rutter

CJK5H

Opinion Roundtable: Which Wolverine Are You Most Anxious To See In 2020?

There will be quite a few new faces taking the field for U-M during the upcoming season.

Brandon Brown

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/25/20

Does Michigan extending its stay-at-home order into mid-June put the Wolverines at a competitive disadvantage for this fall, if everyone else returns to practice earlier?

Steve Deace

Mdwalt

Michigan Commit Film Study: Jaydon Hood

Four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood picked Michigan on Monday, giving U-M a pair of highly touted pledges in a two-day timespan.

Eric Rutter