From The Sideline: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

The Michigan Wolverines returned to the Big House on Saturday for their week one contest against Colorado State. In front of nearly 110,000 fans and what felt like 110,000 degree weather, the Wolverines trounced the Rams en route to a 51-7 victory - moving Michigan to 1-0 on the season.

Here are some of the most noteworthy stats to come out of Saturday's big win:

Sophomore cornerback Rod Moore snagged his first career interception on Saturday, with a return of 37-yards. Moore also recorded a half-sack.

• Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy went 4-of-4 for 30 yards and had a career high 50 rushing yards on three attempts. McCarthy scored his eighth career touchdown (third rushing) on a 20-yard run in the third quarter.

The attendance for Saturday's game was 109,575 and marked the 301st consecutive game at Michigan Stadium with a crowd in excess of 100,000.

• Senior cornerback Mike Sainristil recorded his first career sack and first TFL (tackle for loss).

• Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for his 14th career rushing touchdown and 15th overall.

• Senior defensive back DJ Turner posted a 45-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was Michigan's first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Noah Furbush in 2017 and the fifth longest in program history. It was also Turner's second career touchdown; he previously returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown last season at Maryland.

• Junior wide receiver Roman Wilson scored Michigan's first touchdown of 2022 with a 61-yard reception in the first quarter. It was his fifth career touchdown and his second-longest catch of his career.

• Sophomore linebacker Junior Colson led the Wolverines with a career-high 10 tackles, including five solo tackles. His previous best was eight last season against Indiana.

• Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards recorded his fourth career rushing touchdown on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Graduate student quarterback Cade McNamara completed 9-of-18 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.