Michigan Commit Film Study: J.J. McCarthy

Committed to Michigan for just over a year now, five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy recently announced he would be transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season. But over the last three years, McCarthy has carved out quite a legacy at Nazareth Academy.

For three straight seasons, McCarthy has led his team to the Illinois state championship game and has shown exemplary poise in doing so. But while McCarthy has demonstrated leadership on the field, he is also one of the leaders in the rankings, listed as the No. 2 quarterback in the country by 247Sports.com and a top 15 player overall.

On film, McCarthy lives up to that billing— and then some. One of the first traits that is apparent from his tape is his awareness and composure in the pocket. McCarthy has the awareness and agility to flee the pocket when necessary, but he is also comfortable enough to stand tall and go through his progressions. His footwork is another strength that allows for the U-M commit to transfer weight well, and McCarthy is also fluid in his dropbacks. All aspects considered, McCarthy does not exactly fit the bill of a dual-threat quarterback, but he should not be considered strictly a pocket passer either— McCarthy can do a bit of both.

When delivering the football, McCarthy has both the touch required to make pin-point passes and can apply the zip necessary to fit the football into small windows. McCarthy has shown the ability to throw to a specific spot and lead his receivers open, a challenge that is often easier said than done. These qualities force defenses to stay honest and respect both his athleticism and his arm strength.

Another aspect of McCarthy’s game that stands out is the timing that he shows with his high school teammates. On many plays, McCarthy’s receivers will run slants, drags, or out-breaking routes that end near the sidelines. In order to hit these players on schedule, McCarthy must be in sync with his receivers, and that chemistry is apparent from his highlight tape.

This coming season, McCarthy will be strapping up his chin strap for IMG Academy, a powerhouse program out of Florida. IMG is one of the most talent-rich teams in the country on an annual basis, so McCarthy will be throwing to a depth chart full of college-bound receivers this fall. On top of that, Michigan commit and four-star center Greg Crippen is set to start at center for IMG, so those two prospects will have an opportunity to build a rapport before even stepping foot on campus as Michigan football players.

For another look at McCarthy’s talent, 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu broke down tape on the Michigan commit and provided a further look into what he brings to the table.

“Can make every throw on the field, is consistent with accuracy and placement and has clean mechanics,” Trieu said. “Smart, competitive kid who has excelled in big games and big situations. Is not a big, big running threat, but shows very good pocket presence, ability to escape the rush and make throws on the move. Passing skills and approach to the game scream multi-year college starter at a high-level, the main concern would be pure strength and adding bulk to his frame.”

As part of that analysis, Trieu slotted McCarthy as a potential second round NFL Draft pick if he continues to develop at a consistent rate, which would be a very positive outcome for the Michigan coaching staff.

