Two Huge Contributors Declare For NFL Draft

Two stars — one on each side of the ball — have announced their intentions to head off to the NFL.

Two more Wolverines have declared for the NFL Draft and, while neither development is surprising, both have a huge impact on Michigan's roster for next season.

Senior running back Hassan Haskins announced his intentions to head to the NFL via Instagram.

Haskins was an absolute beast for the Wolverines this season. At the beginning of the year, he and Blake Corum formed one of the best one-two punches in the entire country, but it was when Corum went out with an ankle injury that Haskins really took his game to another level. During the four-game stretch to close out the regular season, Haskins carried the ball 106 times for 571 yards and eight touchdowns, including five against the Buckeyes. He got better as each game went on and churned out big time yards for first downs and scores in key moments. It's also worth noting that Haskins was elevated to captain status when Ronnie Bell went down in the first game of the season.

Junior safety Daxton Hill also took to instagram to announce his decision to forego his remaining eligibility at Michigan and turn pro.

Three years ago Hill arrived at Michigan as one of the best high school players in the entire country. He played a lot of football over the last three seasons and was really asked to do a lot of different things, especially this season under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Hill has a great skill set for the NFL. He's fast enough and good enough in coverage to play nickel cornerback while being rangy and long enough to play as a true safety. He may even be able to play as a true cornerback. He's that fast, versatile and talented. He's listed as one of the top two or three safeties in the entire country on most draft boards.