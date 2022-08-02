Inside Intel: Michigan's Defense In 2022

There's no question that Michigan's defense is going to be different in 2022. It was very good in 2021 under Mike Macdonald due in large part to a trio of talented, first-round types. Aidan Hutchinson ended up being the No. 2 overall selection, while Daxton Hill went 31st overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. David Ojabo would've been a first rounder had he not ruptured his achilles during his pro day — he still ended up going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 45 overall in the second round. Take away all of that, along with mainstays like Brad Hawkins, Josh Ross and Vincent Gray, and U-M's defense is going to be nearly brand new in 2022.

And yet, it might actually be better this fall. At least that's how the players feel.

While spending time with the team over the course of a week as they traveled around the state of Michigan, we were able to glean some information about the 2022 edition of the defense and there is a lot to be excited about.

More Versatile on D

Don't get me wrong...losing guys like Hutchinson, Ojabo and Hill is never a good thing, but some of the current players actually see the defense being more versatile without them.

Hear me out...

When you have guys like Hutchinson and Ojabo, they're used one dimensionally as pass rushers. Obviously that dimension is extremely effective and downright dominant at times, but it is predictable and sort of limits defensive play calling and multiple approaches. With them gone, current players are envisioning a more complex defense. Instead of rushing the passer on every play, the edge guys are going to drop into coverage more, which will allow the linebackers to blitz more from the second level. You'll also likely see more games (twists and stunts) between the defensive linemen and more pressure from the backers and safeties in and behind those games.

I don't think the players are saying that the defense is going to be better with those guys now playing on Sundays, but it definitely seems like the unit is going to be a little more versatile and dangerous from more spots.

Minter Could Be Macdonald 2.0

It's probably unfair to expect Jesse Minter to be Mike Macdonald, but that's where we are. This is big boy football at Michigan trying to repeat as Big Ten champs. It comes with the territory.

Obviously camp hasn't started yet, which obviously means Minter hasn't had to prepare for game week, hasn't coached during a game and hasn't hit the film room after watching his defense perform against another team. Still, players are saying that he's so much like Coach Mac it's scary.

"Coach Macdonald did what he did so why would you try to change that? So go get someone as similar as you possibly can and I think that's what [Coach Harbaugh] did," Turner explained. "I guess so far Coach Minter is a little bit more relaxed but we haven't hit the season yet. We'll see about that. I just love both of them and they're great coaches."

If Minter can be similar to Macdonald when it comes to defensive production, this team is going to be extremely good. The offense is poised to break out and the defense has talent, speed and some really solid pieces in some key spots. If Minter can dial it up, look out.

While at the podium in Indianapolis, Jim Harbaugh mentioned that one of the freshmen was ”an absolute, absolute gift from the football gods." Many fans speculated that it must be five-star cornerback Will Johnson or freaky wide receiver Darrius Clemons. While both of them seem like surefire first-year contributors, they've been on campus since January. For Harbaugh to have such a large and seemingly new declaration about a freshman, it made more sense that it was a newcomer that just arrived in June. While Harbaugh never did say who it was, current players seemed to know exactly who he was talking about.

"It's Kenneth Grant," one player said. "This dude is as strong as Mazi [Smith] but nimble like a linebacker. He's so big and strong and moves really well."

Grant is 6-4, 349 pounds and reportedly ran in the 4.9 range during summer workouts. If those numbers are all legit, the big fella is going to be on the field early and often and could become part of a huge and effective duo with Mazi Smith. That would be a massive development since U-M is a little thin in the middle of the defensive line. If Smith and Grant, along with Rayshaun Benny, Kris Jenkins and Julius Welschof, can all play solid, meaningful snaps, the defensive line will be in a lot better shape than many predicted.