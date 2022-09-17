Skip to main content

UPDATE: Donovan Edwards' Status For UConn Game

The latest information on running back Donovan Edwards as Michigan prepares to take on UConn today.

Per our own Chris Breiler from the sidelines of The Big House, Donovan Edwards is out today. The sophomore running back is walking around on the field but is not dressed and is not going through warmups. 

In his absence, expect a larger dose of junior running back Blake Corum, and potentially a much bigger dose of freshman running back CJ Stokes. Sophomore Tavierre Dunlap will also probably see an expanded role as the No. 3 back today. 

Even with Edwards out, Michigan is in great shape in the running back room and should produce just fine from the position.

