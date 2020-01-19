Michigan Fans Split On Extending Jim Harbaugh's Contract

According to Jim Harbaugh's original seven-year contract, his deal will expire three days after the final game of the 2021 season, with Harbaugh and Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel to meet by Dec. 1, 2021 to discuss extending his contract.

While there doesn't necessarily need to be a rush, the Wolverines are already recruiting 2022 prospects, landing a pair of in-state commitments in Alex Van Sumeren and Myles Rowser. Much more of U-M's focus is filling out its 2021 class, which would arrive in the final year of Harbaugh's current contract.

To effectively recruit for 2021 and beyond, Michigan needs stability, offering a clear signal to future prospects that Harbaugh and Co. will be here for their four- or five-year careers, however, if Manuel is uncertain what he wants to do - perhaps still waiting to see how the 2020 season plays out, he might not want to add years and salary onto the existing deal.

Earlier this week, we asked you, the fans, whether Manuel should extend Harbaugh's contract and the results were fairly split, with 52% of fans saying he should and 48% saying no.

Manuel could always extend Harbaugh's contract by 2-3 years with a smaller buyout. Currently, Harbaugh makes $7.5 million and as of Dec. 1, had a buyout of $11.688 million according to USA Today.