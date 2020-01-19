Wolverine Digest
Michigan Fans Split On Extending Jim Harbaugh's Contract

MichaelSpath

According to Jim Harbaugh's original seven-year contract, his deal will expire three days after the final game of the 2021 season, with Harbaugh and Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel to meet by Dec. 1, 2021 to discuss extending his contract. 

While there doesn't necessarily need to be a rush, the Wolverines are already recruiting 2022 prospects, landing a pair of in-state commitments in Alex Van Sumeren and Myles Rowser. Much more of U-M's focus is filling out its 2021 class, which would arrive in the final year of Harbaugh's current contract. 

To effectively recruit for 2021 and beyond, Michigan needs stability, offering a clear signal to future prospects that Harbaugh and Co. will be here for their four- or five-year careers, however, if Manuel is uncertain what he wants to do - perhaps still waiting to see how the 2020 season plays out, he might not want to add years and salary onto the existing deal. 

Earlier this week, we asked you, the fans, whether Manuel should extend Harbaugh's contract and the results were fairly split, with 52% of fans saying he should and 48% saying no. 

Manuel could always extend Harbaugh's contract by 2-3 years with a smaller buyout. Currently, Harbaugh makes $7.5 million and as of Dec. 1, had a buyout of $11.688 million according to USA Today. 

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

by

Cutiger1

3 Reasons Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback In 2020

Please note this is a cost-benefit analysis. Not a personal preference.

Steve Deace

by

hugofirst

Jim Harbaugh Hires Experienced Duo To Fill Staff Voids

Michigan football formally announced the hiring of Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary as position coaches Saturday.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/17/20

My final Michigan sports prediction for 2020 says this will be a very important year in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Steve Deace

by

dbrutherBlue

Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops A Tough One In Iowa City

After trailing for most of the game, Michigan rallied back and took the lead in the second half, but ultimately fell short on the road.

Brandon Brown

by

DezzNutz1001

Analyst: Title Game Reminds Michigan How Far It Needs To Go

Michigan football analyst Rueben Riley weighs in on the National Championship Game and how close U-M is from reaching that level.

Jake Karalexis

by

DezzNutz1001

Michigan Player Comparison: Hassan Haskins Is A Faster De'Veon Smith

In our series looking at current Michigan players and their historic Maize and Blue doppleganger, we forecast the future of Hassan Haskins.

Kevin Minor

Shawn Crable Discusses His Michigan Career, TFL Record, 2006 OSU Game

In this week's #GameOfMyLife interview on WTKA former Wolverine great Shawn Crable looks back on his career, his recruitment and the 2006 Ohio State game.

MichaelSpath

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Brandon Brown

by

SirMalachi