FOX Analyst Provides Awful Take On Michigan

When it comes to awful sports takes, you'll be hard-pressed to find one worse than the one you'll see below - assuming you can make it all the way through it.

In a video posted to his twitter account, RJ Young - a FOX college football analyst - attempts to explain why he left the University of Michigan off of his preseason Top 25. While fans and analysts could certainly debate Michigan's current spot on the AP preseason Top 25, nobody is debating whether or not Michigan actually belongs on the list...except for RJ Young.

Here is Young's explanation:

Did you catch all that? If not, you're certainly not alone.

Back on planet Earth, the AP placed the Wolverines at No. 8 on its college football preseason poll. Brandon Brown, publisher of Wolverine Digest, broke down why he thinks Michigan should actually be ranked higher.

Obviously the Wolverines are replacing a lot on defense and both coordinators. We've discussed all three situations at length over the last couple of months because they are pretty big changes for a team trying to repeat as conference champs and title contenders. Replacing guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill and even Josh Ross is going to be very difficult. But if you listen to guys on the team and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, it's doable.

With all that being said, I think No. 8 is too low. I'm not sure Notre Dame, Texas A&M or Utah should be ahead of the maize and blue and you could include Clemson in there too, but they do seem too talented to have another down year, especially in the ACC.