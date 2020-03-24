Kurt Anderson Forged His Own Path At Michigan, Recalls 2001 Season

WolverineDigest
Kurt Anderson hails from a distinguished football family, his grandfather, Bob Nowaskey played for the Chicago Bears, his father, Don, played at Northwestern and then with the New Orleans Saints, his brother, Lars, played at Indiana, and brother, Erick, was an All-American linebacker and Butkus Award winner at Michigan. 

Anderson was following in Erick's footsteps, arriving at Michigan in 1997 a Parade All-American, but soon his career would change, Anderson moving to defensive line and eventually offensive line. He was NFL Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson's backup left guard in 2000 and in 2001 he took over as U-M's starting center. 

In this interview, Anderson recounts how his relationship with Lloyd Carr led to his decision to attend Michigan, what the early part of his career was like trying to find his positional calling, the 2001 season, how his coaching stops led him to Northwestern and what coaches are doing right now as college sports are in shutdown. 

