Giles Jackson, Andre Seldon To Wear No. 0 At Michigan

In the grand scheme of college football and what takes place on the field, jersey numbers are just a small blip on the radar. Still, current players and recruits definitely care about the numbers they were so it's a big deal that early-enrolled freshman cornerback Andre Seldon and rising sophomore wide receiver Giles Jackson are going to sport No. 0 for the first time ever.

Back in February, the NCAA announced a rule allowing players to wear the No. 0 on their jersey, in an effort to cut down on teams having numerous players with repeat single-digit numbers.

Both Jackson and Seldon are very excited about their number changed and really look forward to being the first players in Michigan history to wear the number.

"Y’all know we about to T up this seasons. Stop playing with us," Seldon said on his post.

Jackson said, "Oh, this what y’all been waiting for? Bet."

The goose egg has been received with mixed reviews. Some people love the idea of starting something new and others don't like how zero looks on a football uniform. Another faction of fans doesn't care about anything unless it's wins on the field.

That's Twitter for ya.

Regardless, the players seem to love it. Recruits will likely enjoy it and it's only a matter of time before we see "edits" go out to players with a big zero on their chest.