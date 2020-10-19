5 Fool-Proof Guarantees For Michigan Vs. Minnesota

Michigan entered the 2020 campaign with more than a few unknowns, but Week 1 is inching ever closer and some aspects that were question marks have turned into certainties. What are those aspects? The Wolverine Digest crew took a look at five locks you can count on come game time.

Brandon Brown: Since we obviously don't know how things will look on a large scale yet, I'm going to approach this prop bet style and say that Giles Jackson will score a touchdown.

The sophomore showed that he can get it done in multiple phases last year by scoring via reception, rush and kick return. He's going to be involved early and often and is just too good to keep out of the end zone. Jackson's speed, quickness, ability to separate and run after the catch ability will prove effective in game one against the Gophers and I really think we'll see that new No. 0 in the end zone at least once on Saturday night.

Eric Rutter: With Joe Milton entering his first start at quarterback since he was in high school, Michigan is going to be focused on both taking shots downfield in what should be an explosive offense while making sure not to crush Milton's confidence. Not much could be worse for the psyche of a new starting QB than going on the road for the season opener and laying a goose egg on prime time television.

Based on practice reports, the debate seems to be centered around just how good Milton can be instead of if he can be good period, but the bright lights of Big Ten football on the road can be enough to rattle even experienced signal callers. With that said, Michigan is going to rely on a heavy dose of rushing plays to consistently move the football.

With Chris Evans returning in 2020, U-M has a three-headed attack with Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet each expected to play important roles. And based on Josh Gattis' experience at Alabama and Penn State, the talented trio should factor predominantly into the passing game as well as opposed to previous years where U-M running backs were strictly check down options.

Now that the Wolverines have a running back stable that can be used aggressively to make plays, expect for Michigan to pick up over 200 yards of rushing against the Golden Gophers. In Week 1, U-M will look to establish the run in order to set up the pass. Once Minnesota starts bringing bodies closer to the line of scrimmage, Milton will then take his shots downfield and try to exploit mismatches on the outside. But whether that is successful or not, expect for the Wolverines to run early and often on Saturday.

Michael Spath: My rock solid guarantee for Saturday is that big plays will determine who wins this contest. With Michigan's revamped secondary appearing to be the biggest weakness for the Wolverines, Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan will look for WR Rashod Bateman often in the contest.

Last year, Michigan ranked 54th nationally in allowing big plays (20 yards or more) in the passing game, surrendering 40 total in 2019. That's a ridiculously high number for a defense that ranked 11th overall in total yards allowed per contest (307.2 yards per game). This Gophers' team had 54 such passing plays last year.

Michigan, which had 53 big plays in the passing attack in 2019, enters this season with a bigger-armed QB than it had last year and more downfield threats at wide receiver. While the Maize and Blue have a deep running back room, their top two rushers from last season - sophomores Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet - are not game-breakers. So unless U-M employs plenty of senior Chris Evans, the big plays will come from Joe Milton's arm.

That arm should be the biggest offensive weapon for the Wolverines in 2020. Get the most out of it and Michigan should put up big numbers, racing away from opponents like Ohio State has done the past few seasons.

Steve Deace: I hate to do this, but I've lost my faith as a fan things will get any better than they already are. Which sucks, I know, but it is what it is. As I get older I'm learning to accept the things I cannot change. And all the smart people have assured me we can't possibly do any better without cheating. Therefore, I have accepted our fate. Every year under Jim Harbaugh the Wolverines have lost at least three games. In fact, only twice so far this century (2006 & 2011) has Michigan lost fewer than three games. Thus, my guarantee is Michigan will find a way to lose at least three games again this fall -- even in a Covid-reduced season.

Jake Sage: There has been one constant theme in each of the last eight Michigan football seasons: a loss at the end of the regular season. This year will be no different. I have been on the “this is the year Michigan finally beats the Buckeyes” bandwagon too many times for me to fall for it again this season.

Yes, Ohio State losses their top running-back J.K. Dobbins, best player Chase Young, leading tackler Malik Harrison and star cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette from last season, but they still have Justin Fields, who threw 40 touchdowns with just one interception last season before matching up against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP semifinals. Fields also has Chris Olave, his leading receiver from a year ago with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, returning, while the Wolverines lose their starting quarterback Shea Patterson and three of their best receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and now Nico Collins from a season ago.

In Don Brown’s tenure he has given up 44.75 points per game against the Buckeyes. In the last two seasons, the Wolverines have surrendered 59 points per game against Ohio State. Why should we expect that to change? The Buckeyes continue to out recruit and out coach Michigan year after year, and that won’t change again this season. The only good news about “The Game” for Michigan fans this season is it won’t ruin your Thanksgiving Weekend like the last eight have.

What are your locks for Michigan's game against Minnesota? How will the Wolverines' 2020 debut look? Let us know!