Chris Evans The ‘Crafty Vet’ In Michigan’s Running Back Room

Every season brings new challenges, and the 2020 campaign will be no different for Michigan’s running back group.

Last year, Michigan was forced to lean on Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, players that logged a combined total of zero career carries entering the 2019 season. The pair performed admirably in their first year of action and posted a combined 1,348 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns as a result.

This season, though, the team is working to continue development without the added benefit of spring football due to the coronavirus quarantine. But just as last season unfolded positively for Charbonnet and Haskins, U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is confident this year will produce a quality result as well.

“We recruited a great group of guys,” Harbaugh said. “We have a locker room full of dudes who are really accountable. They are self-starters. They don’t really need people looking over their shoulders and checking on them a ton. I think a period of time like this is one where you’re really grateful for that and really proud of the way they handled it. So, we’re just continuing to do whatever we’re told to do, try to do it at the highest level and whenever it’s time to be back together we’ll be ready to roll.”

With Charbonnet and Haskins in the mix, Michigan also welcomes Chris Evans back on the team, and his athleticism could serve as a dynamic complement to other U-M running backs. Harbaugh spoke about what Evans’ return means for the program.

“It’s been great to have Chris back,” Harbaugh said. “He’s doing an awesome job just getting himself familiarized with everything, learning the new system. Chris is really into the details of the game. He’s into learning the bigger picture. What are the linemen doing? What is the defense trying to do? What do we call this? He is always asking me extra questions and stuff.”

Up to this point, Evans has registered 2,114 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns in his Michigan career, numbers that easily eclipse the combined total from Charbonnet and Haskins. But having all three players on the roster gives Michigan an element of depth that was nonexistent a year ago.

According to Harbaugh, Evans has worked hard to re-acclimate himself to the team, and his attention to detail has been a key factor in doing so.

“I think his personality and his passion for learning has really suited him well during this time, and he’s able to say, ‘this play, we used to call this blank, whatever,’” Harbaugh said. “So, he can equate things very simply. Sometimes he won’t get something, then it’ll be like, ‘oh, this is what we did back against Florida State.’ I’m like, ‘man, you were a freshman then.’ So, it’s really impressive how he’s been able to do that.”

With Evans adding agility and years of experience, Michigan’s running back position should have a degree of stability that was not possible to achieve last year.

“Chris is the crafty vet, and he’s got experience,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited for him to share that with the other guys. We are just going to keep growing as a room and competing, and I know the end result of that is everybody will get a lot better.”

Adding Evans to the mix also elevates the overall competition of the entire position group as both Charbonnet and Haskins will have to work harder to secure playing time. This environment should help foster a productive competition between all ball carriers as U-M preps for the 2020 season.

How do you see Chris Evans impacting Michigan’s offense this fall? What will his role look like? Let us know!