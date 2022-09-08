Preview And Action: Michigan Might Score 100 Against Hawaii

Michigan is a humongous 51.5-point favorite against Hawaii so it's obviously going to take a miracle of biblical proportions for the Rainbow Warriors to even be competitive on Saturday. Hawaii is rolling into Ann Arbor at 0-2 after losing 63-10 to Vanderbilt and 49-17 to Western Kentucky. JJ McCarthy is getting his first start on Saturday, which is exciting for U-M fans and the media, but it wouldn't matter who is behind center...Michigan is going to SMACK the fellas from the island.

When: Saturday at 8 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Hawaii On Offense

Former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Change is now the head coach at Hawaii, and even though he was an incredibly productive quarterback during his playing days, his offense has struggled through two games. After those first two contest, Hawaii is sitting at No. 87 nationally when it comes to total offense. They only pick up 4.49 yards per play and obviously aren't scoring much either.

Hawaii still wants to throw the ball a lot, but it's not like teams of the past as they are trying to run the ball a bit more these days. The Rainbow Warriors have thrown it 99 times in two games and have kept it on the ground 61 times. Michigan is going to make it very tough on Hawaii whether it's through the air or on the ground on Saturday, but with another large deficit expected, the QBs better loosen up.

Hawaii On Defense

On defense, the Rainbow Warriors have been even worse giving up 112 points in the first two games of the season. They currently sit at No. 118 nationally in total defense and are giving up more than 500 yards of offense per game. They're worse against the run (or have at least given up more yards there in lopsided losses where the other team ran the ball more often than they threw it), but they're pretty bad in both facets of the game. Hawaii hasn't recorded a sack yet and has just two takeaways — one interception and one fumble recovery.

Michigan is going to be bigger, faster, stronger and more athletic at literally every position on the field. Expect all Wolverines, including Hawaii native Roman Wilson, to have big, explosive days against a hapless unit.

If You're A Betting Man...

All of the following betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HAW: (N/A) | MICH: (N/A)

Spread: HAW: +51.5 (-115) | MICH: -51.5 (-105)

Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Hawaii is a massive underdog by 51.5 points versus Michigan. Hawaii's odds are -115 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -105.

Trends