Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Jim Harbaugh Hires Experienced Duo To Fill Staff Voids

MichaelSpath

With two holes to fill on his coaching staff following the departures of Chris Partridge (to Ole Miss) and Anthony Campanile (to the Miami Dolphins), Jim Harbaugh has hired a pair of coaching veterans, naming Brian Jean-Mary the Wolverines' new linebackers coach and Bob Shoop its safeties coach. 

Additionally, running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has been given the responsibility of coaching special teams, a post previously held by Partridge. 

Jean-Mary has spent roughly half of his assistant coaching career (10 of 21 years) working for Charlie Strong, first at Louisville, then Texas and most recently at South Florida. 

Though USF struggled on the recruiting trail and on the field, ultimately leading to Strong's dismissal, Jean-Mary was known to be an asset at the University of Texas where, according to 247Sports.com, he was the lead recruiter for four-star defensive tackle Poona Ford (Class of 2014), five-star linebacker Malik Jefferson (2015), four-star defensive end Anthony Wheeler (2015), four-star linebacker Cameron Townsend (2015), and four-star defensive end Erick Fowler (2016), and a secondary recruiter for four-star linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch (2016) and four-star quarterback Shane Buechele. 

Those three seasons in Texas helped him cultivate relationships in the Lone Star State that could help Michigan increase their recruiting there - U-M has landed four Texans during the Harbaugh era, including four-star OL Chuck Filiaga and four-star tight end Mustapha Muhammad. 

Jean-Mary also has extensive experience working with linebackers, holding that job title in some capacity since a six-year stint with Georgia Tech from 2004-09. He also coached LBs at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19). 

Shoop is not regarded as an excellent recruiter, but he is known across college football as a great coach, previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State (2018-19) for Joe Moorehead. 

He's been a defensive coordinator since 2007, getting his first chance to run an entire unit at William & Mary. Since leaving there in 2010, he has been the DC at Vanderbilt (2011-13), Penn State (2014-15) and Tennessee (2016-17). 

WolverineDigest.com will have more on these coaching hires in the next few days. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

3 Reasons Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback In 2020

Please note this is a cost-benefit analysis. Not a personal preference.

Steve Deace

by

Crunkwell

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/17/20

My final Michigan sports prediction for 2020 says this will be a very important year in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Steve Deace

by

dbrutherBlue

Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops A Tough One In Iowa City

After trailing for most of the game, Michigan rallied back and took the lead in the second half, but ultimately fell short on the road.

Brandon Brown

by

DezzNutz1001

Analyst: Title Game Reminds Michigan How Far It Needs To Go

Michigan football analyst Rueben Riley weighs in on the National Championship Game and how close U-M is from reaching that level.

Jake Karalexis

by

DezzNutz1001

Michigan Player Comparison: Hassan Haskins Is A Faster De'Veon Smith

In our series looking at current Michigan players and their historic Maize and Blue doppleganger, we forecast the future of Hassan Haskins.

Kevin Minor

Shawn Crable Discusses His Michigan Career, TFL Record, 2006 OSU Game

In this week's #GameOfMyLife interview on WTKA former Wolverine great Shawn Crable looks back on his career, his recruitment and the 2006 Ohio State game.

MichaelSpath

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Brandon Brown

by

SirMalachi

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan is a slight 4.5-point underdog against Iowa tonight.

Jake Sage

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Iowa

Iowa is favored by 4.5 points over the Wolverines in Iowa City.

Brandon Brown