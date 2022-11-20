Photo Gallery: No. 3 Michigan vs Illinois

It was a full four-quarter battle between No. 3 Michigan and Illinois on Saturday, leading to some incredible moments! In the end, the Wolverines would emerge victorious thanks to 12 second half points by kicker Jake Moody - including the game-winner from 35-yards out with just nine seconds remaining.

Here are some of my best shots from Saturday's game!

109 Gallery 109 Images

No. 3 Michigan (11-0) now turns its full attention to No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) for The Game next Saturday, with the two teams set to clash in Columbus for a trip to Indy and a spot in the college football playoff. The 118th edition of The Game is set to kick off at noon ET on FOX.