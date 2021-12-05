Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'The Damn Champs': Michigan Enters College Football Playoff At No. 2

    The stage is set for the College Football Playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines are a legitimate threat to win it all.
    Author:

    Maize and blue faithful all across the country were likely pinching themselves when they woke up this morning. Following No. 2 Michigan's dominating win over No. 13 Iowa on Saturday night, the Wolverines officially captured their first Big Ten title since 2004. In doing so, they also punched their ticket into the College Football Playoff for the first time in playoff history.

    Go ahead, pinch yourself. It's real. 

    Screenshot_20211205-032454_Instagram

    Read More

    USATSI_17296148_168388427_lowres
    Football

    'The Damn Champs': Michigan Enters College Football Playoff At No. 2

    6 minutes ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Michigan Wolverines Are Going To The Playoffs

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17241228_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Must-See: Aidan Hutchinson Featured In College GameDay Segment

    23 hours ago
    jim harbaugh kirk ferentz iowa hub
    Football

    Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Iowa

    Dec 4, 2021
    hassan haskins kirk ferentz
    Football

    Big Ten Championship Eve, Michigan vs. Iowa, Recruiting Picking Up

    Dec 3, 2021
    michigan football jim harbaugh
    Football

    Five Reasons Why Last Week's Win Was Much Bigger Than One Game

    Dec 3, 2021
    ryan day jim harbaugh
    Football

    John Harbaugh Makes Buckeye Pay Up

    Dec 3, 2021
    zeke berry
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Big Time Prospect From California

    Dec 3, 2021