'The Damn Champs': Michigan Enters College Football Playoff At No. 2

The stage is set for the College Football Playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines are a legitimate threat to win it all.

Maize and blue faithful all across the country were likely pinching themselves when they woke up this morning. Following No. 2 Michigan's dominating win over No. 13 Iowa on Saturday night, the Wolverines officially captured their first Big Ten title since 2004. In doing so, they also punched their ticket into the College Football Playoff for the first time in playoff history.

Go ahead, pinch yourself. It's real.