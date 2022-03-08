Michigan Football To Explore 'Pure Michigan' This Summer

The Michigan Football program will restart its annual educational travel program, beginning with a trip right here around the state of Michigan.

Since Jim Harbaugh took over the U-M Football program back in 2015, the Wolverines have traveled overseas for three separate educational opportunities: Italy in 2017, Paris, France and Normandy in 2018, and traveled to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to Harbaugh's annual trips in 2020 and continued through 2021. Now, after a two-year hiatus, the education travel program is set to resume this summer in one of the best locations possible: Pure Michigan.

You can read the official release from U-M below:

Michigan Football Exploring Pure Michigan This Summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan football program will restart its series of educational and experiential learning opportunities for its student-athletes with a trip around the state of Michigan this summer. This year’s travels are tentatively scheduled for July 22-29.

Since J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015, the football program has traveled overseas for educational opportunities on three occasions. The Wolverines spent a week in Rome, Italy in 2017, visited Paris, France and Normandy in 2018, and traveled to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019.

Harbaugh believes that not all learning is done in a classroom and that these trips serve not only to educate the players about the customs and lifestyles of other cultures and areas, but also provide the opportunity to give back to those local areas.

Michigan Football wants to be ambassadors to communities across Michigan and around the world.

More details will be forthcoming regarding this year’s educational experience.