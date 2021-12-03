Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    John Harbaugh Makes Buckeye Pay Up

    The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State extends well beyond the game of college football, as evidenced by this latest photo shared by the Baltimore Ravens.
    Author:

    One of the best parts about being on the winning side of a rivalry is making your enemies pay up on their bets. While winning a large sum of money obviously takes the top spot, a close second would have to be when your rival is forced to rock your colors as the result of a lost bet. 

    Following Michigan's surprisingly dominant win over Ohio State last Saturday in Ann Arbor, debts are currently being paid all across the country by the scarlet and gray faithful - including Baltimore.

    John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and brother of Jim, recently posed for this beauty of a photo with Ravens running back - and former Buckeye - JK Dobbins. 

    Though Dobbins likely wasn't a huge fan of the result from last Saturday, he did experience a tremendous amount of success against the Wolverines during his three years at Ohio State (3-0). In fact, Michigan's recent win over Ohio State was just the first win over the Buckeyes since 2011 and only the second win since 2004. 

    For Michigan, the magnitude of last Saturday's win is impossible to overstate. Following the game, Harbaugh attempted to put into words just how important it was.

     “It says they were well-prepared, very determined," said Harbaugh from the podium. "My favorite saying of all time is, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ The will was very strong with our team. And, the way it feels now, it feels like the beginning.”

    When asked about all of the chatter coming from Columbus and whether or not it impacted Michigan's renewed focus on the rivalry, Harbaugh didn't deflect. 

    “It did. I know probably the things you’re thinking of are the same as the things I’m thinking of. But let’s move on with humble hearts, take the high road. But there was definitely stuff that people said that spurred us on even more, sure.

    “Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”

    ryan day jim harbaugh
