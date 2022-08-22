Practice Observer On U-M QB Battle: 'You Don't Need The Risk'

There's no question that the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor has been the closest watched position battle of the entire off-season for Michigan fans.

On one side, the Wolverines return last year's starting quarterback - Cade McNamara - who helped deliver a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Based on the tumultuous history for Michigan Football over the last two decades in terms of losses to Ohio State and failing to win conference titles, you'd think that a quarterback who helped produce both would be a shoo-in for the starting job this fall.

That isn't the case, at least not according to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"This is a good, unique situation with two quarterbacks who are playing at a high starter level, and we're gonna let them keep competing," Harbaugh said during a recent press conference. "It's possible there's a starter by the first game, and it's possible that it plays into the season to maybe pick the one that's going to help the team win. Be the best quarterback to win the game."

The issue for McNamara is that Michigan has another tremendously talented quarterback who appears to have a lot more upside. As JJ McCarthy prepares for his sophomore season in Ann Arbor, a good chunk of the Michigan fan base believes it is time for McCarthy to take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor - regardless of the success that Michigan achieved with McNamara in 2021.

While the debate rages among the Michigan fan base, BTN's Dave Revsine actually got to see the battle up close and personal. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney and Jansen” show , Revsine seemed to think there was a clear leader among the two top candidates.

“I thought both quarterbacks looked very good, but man, McNamara — the ball never hits the ground when he’s in there,” Revsine said. “He’s so accurate.”

Though Revsine admits that McCarthy is extremely talented, he also claims that it's riskier for Michigan to have the sophomore behind center.

“I think there’s a little bit more of a risk with McCarthy,” Revsine said. “He’s a really, really good quarterback; just about any team in college football would be falling all over themselves to get him.

“I just feel like McNamara makes such good decisions that I don’t think it’s worth the risk. I think you want a guy that doesn’t put the ball in harms way, simply because you don’t need the risk.”