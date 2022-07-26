Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Weighs In On Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh must decide between a Big Ten-winning, safe quarterback in Cade McNamara and a gun-slingin', wheeler dealer in JJ McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh has a problem on his hands as the 2022 season approaches. Granted, it's a good problem, but it's a problem nonetheless. 

Should he start Cade McNamara, who started every game last year and led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an apperance in the College Football Playoff? Or should he start the younger, more talented JJ McCarthy, who might take U-M's offense to unseen heights?

"Both really good," Harbaugh said of his two options. "They ask sometimes at other positions who's going to play? I mean, the best player is going to play. We're going to know who the best player is by who plays the best. 

"Cade McNamara is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job. J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job."

Obviously that last line is completely ambiguous, but it does confirm that there is a legitimate quarterback battle. 

