    • October 8, 2021
    Talking Nebraska, Burning Questions, Michigan's Ranking, More

    Michigan is chasing 6-0 as they play in Lincoln, Neb. this weekend.
    Michigan is 1-0 on the road this season after a very impressive win over Wisconsin last weekend but it's not going to be any easier for the Wolverines moving forward. Jim Harbaugh and his squad will square off against Nebraska this Saturday in the middle of a Husker ascension. 

    As Michigan prepares to take on Nebraska, there are still some questions surrounding this 5-0, ninth-ranked team. Is Cade McNamara going to be the long term answer for Michigan in 2021 with talented freshman JJ McCarthy on his heels? Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson have asserted themselves as trustworthy targets, but who will lead the Wolverines in receptions when the season is all over? Finally, is Michigan truly the No. 9 team in the country? We go through the poll and answer that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

