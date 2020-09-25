Cameron McGrone Praises Jim Harbaugh For Team's Readiness

Michigan is playing. Michigan isn't playing. Michigan is playing. Michigan isn't playing. Finally, Michigan is playing.

That's what it's been like for junior linebacker Cameron McGrone and his teammates but luckily they've never wavered in preparing for a season. McGrone credits Jim Harbaugh for the team's readiness and business-like approach and even went as far as saying that he and his fellow Wolverines are 10 steps ahead of the competition.

During a media session on Thursday, McGrone explained the job Harbaugh has done and outlined how he and his teammates have been working in order to be 100% ready when the Wolverines travel to Minnesota on Oct. 24.