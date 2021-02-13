The Top Five Most Iconic Moments In Michigan Stadium History

Michigan Stadium has beared witness to some of the most memorable and iconic plays in college football history.

Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in all of sports. With a crowd of over 110,000 fans regularly in attendance, the Big House welcomes the largest crowd of football fans assembled anywhere in the world on fall Saturday’s. While there’s no shortage of spectacular moments that have occurred within the confines of Michigan Stadium, there are a handful of moments that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Here are the top five:

5. Chad Henne to Mario Manningham vs Penn State, 2005

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a rough start during the 2005 campaign, entering their week seven matchup against No. 8 ranked Penn State with a 3-3 overall record. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, were 6-0 and fresh off of an upset win over No. 6 ranked Ohio State just a week earlier.

With both teams battling for a full four quarters, the game came down to a fourth down play with just one second remaining on the clock. Michigan, down by a score of 25-21, had to score a touchdown to win the game and avoid losing back-to-back games at home for the first time in 15 years.

4. Denard Robinson to Roy Roundtree vs Notre Dame, 2011

The first night game in Michigan Stadium history couldn't have asked for a better finish. Not only was the game-winning play of this contest one of the most memorable in Michigan Football history, the entire second half comeback led by Denard Robinson was legendary.

Trailing 24-7 late in the third quarter, Robinson flipped the switch and began his methodical destruction of the Fighting Irish. The final 82 seconds of the contest included three touchdowns in a back and forth fist fight, culminating in one of the most memorable finishes in Michigan Football history.

3. Elvis Grbac to Desmond Howard vs Notre Dame, 1991

Desmond Howard's 1991 Heisman season is most often associated with his 93-yard punt return for a touchdown against Ohio State. However, his iconic catch that helped seal the win against No. 7 Notre Dame put Howard front in center in the Heisman race.

Up 17-14 late in the fourth quarter, the No. 3 ranked Wolverines were in danger of an upset loss to the Irish in front of their home crowd. On the Irish 25-yard line, Michigan was faced with a decision to make on fourth-and-one. A field goal would provide some cushion, a touchdown would likely win it.

Moeller opted to go for it all.

2. Desmond Howard Punt Return vs Ohio State, 1991

This could easily rank as the most memorable play not just within the Big House, but in Michigan Football history. The opponent, the call by Keith Jackson, the pose...every part of this play contained the classic ingredients that made Michigan Football so special.

With Howard already looking like the Heisman favorite, his 93-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Buckeyes sealed the deal. With Keith Jackson on the call, Howard weaved his way through several Buckeye defenders and turned on the jets to outrun the rest.

When Howard reached the end zone, one of the most iconic moments (and calls) in all of college football was born.

1. Charles Woodson Punt Return vs Ohio State, 1997

Charles Woodson's punt return against the Buckeyes takes the No. 1 spot for the top moment in Michigan Stadium history.

Michigan entered that Saturday in November as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, carrying a 10-0 record into The Game. The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes arrived in Ann Arbor with an overall record of 9-1 and looking to spoil the Wolverines perfect season.

Leading 7-0 late in the second quarter, the Wolverines were set to receive the ball after stopping the Buckeyes on third down. Charles Woodson, on his quest to win both the Heisman trohpy and national championship that year, awaited the punt from Buckeye kicker Brent Bartholomew.

After a booming kick by Bartholomew, Woodson fielded the ball at the 22 yard line.

The rest is history.