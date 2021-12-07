Michigan vs. Georgia, College Football Playoff, Aidan Hutchinson For Heisman, Burning Questions

Michigan vs. Georgia should be a hell of a game and if you've been paying attention, the Wolverines have more than a shot.

Michigan absolutely has a chance against Georgia despite what the current spread says. With how Michigan has been playing over the last three or four weeks, they can beat anyone they step onto the field with.

With a huge playoff matchup coming, it's easy to take things one day at a time, but it's also a lot of fun to talk about what next year might look like, especially at the quarterback position. Throw in how Mike Macdonald's defense might look in year two, and the conversation gets even more enjoyable.