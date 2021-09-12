Giles Jackson's Return To Michigan Fizzles, Ends With Ugly Altercation

The much anticipated return of Giles Jackson to Michigan Stadium didn't quite live up to the hype.

Once it was announced that former Michigan Wolverine, Giles Jackson, would be transferring to Washington, the week two matchup between the Wolverines and Huskies took on a whole new level of interest.

At one point, Jackson was considered to be one of Michigan's most dynamic playmakers - impacting the game in multiple phases on offense and special teams. Against Ohio State in 2019, Jackson put the Wolverines up 7-0 with the first score of the afternoon on a jet-sweep. Against Maryland, Jackson took an opening kickoff 97 yards to the house. Against Alabama in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, Jackson led all Michigan receivers with 54 yards on 4 receptions.

Though talented, Jackson's Michigan career never quite took off and rumors began to circulate that he was unhappy with his role following the 2020 season. Then, in March, came the official announcement that he had entered the transfer portal - eventually committing to play football for the University of Washington.

When the Huskies entered Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening, all eyes - and boos - were directed toward Jackson. Multiple Wolverines could be seen swarming Jackson every time he touched the ball, with words clearly being exchanged on several occasions. When it was all said and done, Michigan would cruise to a comfortable 31-10 victory and Jackson would finish the evening with just 3 receptions for 49 yards - 33 of which coming on a single play.

Following what had to have been an extremely frustrating first half for the Huskies, Jackson unleashed what will likely be remembered as his final words inside of Michigan Stadium.