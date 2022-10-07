Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Indiana

Michigan is looking to move to 6-0 in the unfriendly confines of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana as Tom Allen and his Hoosiers look to get back on the right track after two straight losses. The Wolverines are favored by a lot, but Indiana has a knack for playing U-M tough. Here are some things that very well could happen agains the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

1. JJ McCarthy will have four or less designed runs

Four has been the mark for McCarthy so far, so let's roll with it again. With sacks removed, the speedy sophomore has only carried the ball 14 times this season, which is surprising since that's really all he did last year. He's bigger and faster now, and fully entrenched as the starter, yet he's barely being used as a running threat. He must be accounted for on zone read plays, which does impact the defense, but the rushing attack would be even more potent if 9 would tote it a few more times per outing. Against Indiana, it probably won't be needed, so this one feels realistic.

2. Blake Corum will eclipse 125 yards rushing

On the flip side, Corum is going to be the bell cow yet again. The stout junior carried it 30 times against Maryland and 29 times against Iowa in Iowa City. Corum is poised and prepared to be the guy in the backfield and he's been extremely effective over the last two weeks. Expect to see more of that tomorrow in Bloomington.

3. Rod Moore will intercept a pass

Moore has been praised as incredibly instinctive and always seems to be around the ball. Because of that, and the fact that Indiana is going to put it in the air a lot, I see Moore getting his hands on another one. He wasn't a high-profile recruit, but he has turned into an every-down type of player in the secondary.

4. Mike Sainristil will lead the team in tackles

For the same reason I think Moore will get a pick, I think Sainristil is going to pace the defense in tackles — opportunity. With Sainristil playing at and around the line of scrimmage often, while also chasing different receivers around, I see him being involved in a lot of stops. It's not exactly a stretch to predict Agent 0 to lead the team in tackles tomorrow — he's third on the team for the year behind Junior Colson and Michael Barrett.

5. Michigan will hold Connor Bazelak under 250 yards passing

Indiana's quarterback is leading the entire county in pass attempts with 246 and he's averaging just under 280 yards passing per game. But he hasn't seen a defense as talented and fast as Michigan's. Jesse Minter's unit isn't quite as tight as last year's, but it's pretty damn good and it's versatile. I see the Wolverines getting to Bazelak a few times and making things tough on him. He's going to throw it around, but it's not going to be his most efficient outing.