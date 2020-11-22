Injuries Piling Up For Michigan

Michigan fans already know that Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season. They remember watching the Wolverines without Kwity Paye last week and will do so again in just a bit. Michigan will also be without Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes for the second week in row.

Per Zach Shaw of 247Sports.com, Michigan will now also be without starting center Andrew Vastardis. There was a lot of buzz surrounding redshirt freshman and presumed starter Zach Carpenter during the offseason, but was former walk-on and fifth-year senior Vastardis who won the job. With Vastardis out, we'll all finally get a look at Carpenter, who is likely the center of the future anyways.

Michigan is obviously struggling to run the ball and get pressure on the quarterback and these injuries are part of the reason why. I think scheme, play calling and game flow have more to do with it than the injuries do, but key players being hurt certainly doesn't help.

Michigan is still favored by 12, but missing literally four of the most key positions up front on both sides of the ball is tough to deal with. Guys like Carpenter, along with freshman guard Zak Zinter, backup defensive ends Luiji Vilain, Taylor Upshaw and Gabe Newburg, along with interior guys Julius Welschof and Mazi Smith all need to step way, way up.