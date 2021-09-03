Michigan's JJ McCarthy Has A Message For Domani Jackson

It's clear that the Michigan Wolverines are going to do everything they can to get Domani Jackson to Ann Arbor.

He might be committed to USC, but that certainly hasn't stopped the folks over at Michigan from pursuing the services of Domani Jackson.

Arguably the top cornerback recruit for the 2022 class, Jackson has been high on Michigan's wish-list for quite some time. Though it's certainly going to be tough to pull Jackson away from USC and his home state of California, the Wolverines do have a few aces in the hole.

It's no secret that Jackson has repeatedly expressed interest in wanting to play with another top-rated cornerback in the 2022 class who's currently committed to Michigan - Grosse Point South (Mich.) cornerback Will Johnson. Throughout their recruitment, Jackson and Johnson made clear that they viewed themselves as a package deal. In fact, Jackson went as far as to say that the package deal was a done deal not long before announcing his commitment to USC.

“We’ll always be a package deal,” Jackson said. “It’s set in stone.”

Obviously things can change quickly when it comes to recruiting, particularly given today's college football environment. At the same time, it looks like the two top cornerback prospects may still be entertaining the idea of teaming up at the collegiate level.

Though Johnson has certainly taken the lead in trying to bring Jackson to Ann Arbor, Michigan true freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy joined the effort on Thursday night.

Jackson is currently scheduled to take his official visit to Michigan when the Wolverines welcome the Washington Huskies to Michigan Stadium in Week Two.

For Jackson, the upcoming visit to Michigan will provide perfect opportunity to see what the new-look Michigan defense is capable of up close and personal. It will also be an opportunity for Jackson to experience the Big House at full capacity and under the lights - something that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

To make matters even more interesting, Jackson referred to Michigan as his "dream school" in a recent interview with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

"Michigan is my dream school, so you know I can't count them out. My family is from Ohio. My mom and sister are Ohio State fans, but my dad grew up a Michigan fan. I guess I followed my dad and we'll be up in the Big House in two weeks. They're pushing really hard me and it's been great so far."