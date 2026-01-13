Maryland vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13
If you're looking for a late-night sweat, look no further than the Big Ten duel between Maryland and USC.
Both teams have stumbled out of the gates to begin Big Ten play. USC is 11-0 against nonconference opponents, but they're just 2-3 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Maryland is still seeking its first conference win, losing its first five Big Ten games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's action.
Maryland vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Maryland +9.5 (-115)
- USC -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Maryland +350
- USC -475
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Maryland vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:30 pm ET
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Maryland Record: 7-9 (0-5 in Big Ten)
- USC Record: 13-3 (2-3 in Big Ten)
Maryland vs. USC Betting Trends
- Maryland is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Maryland's last five games
- Maryland is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games
- USC is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- USC is 7-1 straight up in its last eight home games
Maryland vs. USC Key Player to Watch
- Chad Baker-Mazara, G - USC Trojans
Chad Baker-Mazara has stepped up in a big way in Rodney Rice's absence. He's averaging 19.9 points per game, while also leading the team in assists at 3.4, and also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game. He's coming off a 29-point performance against Minnesota. Let's see if he can have another big performance tonight.
Maryland vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Maryland has been playing some horrific basketball this season, which means I have no desire to bet on them tonight. Ahead of tonight's game, they rank 321st in effective field goal percentage, well below the USC Trojans, who come in at 124th. To make matters worse, they can't defend the interior, ranking 210th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which is bad news considering they're facing a USC team that's primarily a two-point shooting team.
The opposite is true on the flip side of it. Maryland is primarily a three-point shooting team, but the Trojans are 25th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc.
All signs point to USC winning and covering tonight.
Pick: USC -9.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
