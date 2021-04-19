REPORT: Joe Milton Is Headed To the SEC

The former starting quarterback at the University of Michigan has reportedly landed in the SEC.

It appears as though the former starting quarterback at Michigan has found a new home within the SEC conference. Reports began to surface early Monday morning that quarterback Joe Milton is set to join Tennessee and Milton is currently listed as active in the university directory.

According to one of our sources, it's essentially a done deal.

"I would say it's done. He visited about three weeks ago. He has been talking with players on the phone about coming. Now he is active in the directory to start in the summer."

Milton spent three years with Michigan, eventually beating out Dylan McCaffrey to win the starting job heading into the 2020 season. Though there was tremendous excitement surrounding Milton given all of his physical attributes, the 6-5, 250 pound gunslinger with a rocket arm was never able to settle into the position. Milton would eventually be replaced by Cade McNamara in week five.

At the conclusion of the 2020 season, Milton had announced that he would enter the transfer portal.

Milton finished his Michigan career with completion 86 of 152 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns (with six interceptions).