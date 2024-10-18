Wolverine Digest

Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines legends react to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame induction

Four legends of Michigan Football were inducted to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame this week...

Matt Lounsberry

Four legends of Michigan Football received a special honor on Thursday when they were official inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

This list of Wolverines enshrined in the 2024 class of inductees include former U-M quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh, wide receiver Braylon Edwards, offensive tackle Jake Long and linebacker Larry Foote.

Harbaugh and Foote were unable to attend the induction ceremony, due to their current coaching duties in the NFL. Both former Wolverines submitted video reactions to being enshrined, while WXYZ Detroit's sports reporter Alex Crescenti caught up with Edwards and Long to get their reactions to this special honor. We've compiled those reactions below:

Jim Harbaugh

Braylon Edwards

Jake Long

Larry Foote

