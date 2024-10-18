Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines legends react to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame induction
Four legends of Michigan Football received a special honor on Thursday when they were official inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.
This list of Wolverines enshrined in the 2024 class of inductees include former U-M quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh, wide receiver Braylon Edwards, offensive tackle Jake Long and linebacker Larry Foote.
Harbaugh and Foote were unable to attend the induction ceremony, due to their current coaching duties in the NFL. Both former Wolverines submitted video reactions to being enshrined, while WXYZ Detroit's sports reporter Alex Crescenti caught up with Edwards and Long to get their reactions to this special honor. We've compiled those reactions below:
Jim Harbaugh
Braylon Edwards
Jake Long
Larry Foote
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NEW: Wide receiver transfer target pushes back visit with Michigan Football
VIDEO: Former Michigan All-American trash talks fellow Wolverine in NFL game
REPORT: Michigan Football working to flip 4-star CB from new Big Ten rival
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI