Former Wolverine Finds New Home In SEC

It looks like former U-M defensive back Jordan Morant has finally found a new home - this time in the SEC Conference. Morant first entered the portal back in April before announcing he would be committing to Duke University. Just weeks after the commitment to Duke, Morant once again announced that he would be seeking a new destination - and that destination appears to be Mississippi State.

Morant played just seven snaps on defense last year and likely saw the writing on the wall with several talented, younger safeties already on the team and playing and a couple more on the way. RJ Moten played a ton for Michigan last year and he's in the same class as Morant. As a true freshman last year, Rod Moore also played a lot more than Morant did. Throw in talented youngsters Keon Sabb, who is already enrolled, Zeke Berry and Damani Dent, and Morant probably just wasn't going to earn playing time.