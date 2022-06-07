Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Finds New Home In SEC

The former University of Michigan defensive back has found a new home with an SEC program.

It looks like former U-M defensive back Jordan Morant has finally found a new home - this time in the SEC Conference. Morant first entered the portal back in April before announcing he would be committing to Duke University. Just weeks after the commitment to Duke, Morant once again announced that he would be seeking a new destination - and that destination appears to be Mississippi State. 

Morant played just seven snaps on defense last year and likely saw the writing on the wall with several talented, younger safeties already on the team and playing and a couple more on the way. RJ Moten played a ton for Michigan last year and he's in the same class as Morant. As a true freshman last year, Rod Moore also played a lot more than Morant did. Throw in talented youngsters Keon Sabb, who is already enrolled, Zeke Berry and Damani Dent, and Morant probably just wasn't going to earn playing time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

michigan football helmet
Football

Former Wolverine Finds New Home In SEC

By Christopher Breiler41 seconds ago
luke hasz
Recruiting

Tight End, Arkansas Commit To Officially Visit Michigan This Weekend

By Brandon Brown12 hours ago
Jordan Poole
Basketball

Poole Makes NBA History Once Again

By Christopher Breiler15 hours ago
CJ Carr
Recruiting

CJ Carr Has A Decision Date

By Brandon Brown16 hours ago
ronnie bell
Football

'I'm Doing Everything': U-M's Bell Cleared For Return

By Christopher BreilerJun 6, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Michigan College Showcase

By Brandon BrownJun 6, 2022
mike morris
Football

U-M's Mike Morris On Leadership Role: 'It's Going To Be Me'

By Christopher BreilerJun 5, 2022
jadyn davis
Recruiting

Weekend Unofficial Visitors Headlined By 5-Star Gunslinger

By Brandon BrownJun 5, 2022