Another Support Staff Hire, Josh Gattis' Extension, Ranking Michigan's Opponents

Jim Harbaugh hires another person to help in the recruiting department, Josh Gattis quietly gets an extension and
The busiest offseason of Jim Harbaugh's tenure continued today when he hired Sydney Sims to be the Director of Football Strategic Communications & Branding. Sims comes to Michigan from Notre Dame where she led up the social media arenas for the Irish and also spent some time in front of a camera as she brought content to the fans. She's expected to do some of the same things in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has not only been hiring new people, he also extended offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Michigan's offenses have declined under Gattis, but you simply can't have a coach entering a season on the last leg of his contract and expect him to have any semblance of success on the recruiting trail. The extension was necessary for appearances, but Gattis is definitely on thin ice.

Finally, we take another, different look at Michigan's schedule, as we rank each opponent from easiest to most difficult. Every single Michigan fan on the planet can pick the most difficult opponent, but there's some wiggle room with the rest.

