U-M's Kris Jenkins On 2022: 'I'm Trying To Take It All'

With several key defensive contributors to replace from the 2021 championship squad, Michigan's Kris Jenkins is working to take full advantage of the opportunity that's in front of him.

Now that the high from an incredible 2021 season has started to fade just a bit, Michigan fans are looking ahead toward 2022 in hopes of a repeat performance from the Wolverines. However, in order to repeat as Big Ten Champions for the first time since 2003-04, Michigan will need to replace seven key contributors from their 2021 squad - along with breaking in a brand new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter. 

Among the group of eager Wolverines competing for a starting role defensively is junior defensive lineman, Kris Jenkins. Though slightly undersized for his position, that certainly didn't stop Jenkins from mark on Michigan's 2021 championship season. In fact, the 6-3, 285-pound DL appeared in all 14 games last season - finishing out the year with seven tackles against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (second only to Josh Ross with 11).

During his recent appearance on our Wolverine Digest Podcast, Jenkins made clear that he's looking to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of him. 

"I'm trying to take that huge leap, I'm trying to take it all," Jenkins said. "I want to be the guy that has that breakout season, that just flies, just unleashes everything. My nickname on the team is 'The Mutant', so I'm looking forward to making plays and hearing 'The Mutant' called everywhere."

In terms of what the defense might look like under first year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Jenkins says the Wolverines aren't looking to steer too far away from what worked last year. 

"It's kind of the same...kind of half and half. It's similar but there are also little tweaks to it too. I mean, we're not trying to bring in a whole different dynamic and switch everything up."

For more on what Jenkins expects from the team and himself in 2022, check out our full 30-minute interview below:

